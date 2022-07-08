Omar Ayub gets pre-arrest bail

HARIPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister, Omar Ayub on Friday got pre-arrest bail in a case related to vandalizing government properties and attacking policemen, ARY News reported.

As per details, Omar Ayub was booked at Hassan Abdal police station under charges of attacking government properties and policemen.

Following the registration of FIR, Omar Ayub moved to Additional and Sessions court through his lawyer for pre-arrest bail.

The additional and session judge granted bail to Omar Ayub after hearing initial arguments.

It may be noted former minister Omar Ayub Khan has submitted an application in Hasanabdal police station on Sunday, seeking registration of case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and police officials for allegedly attempting to take his life.

The PTI leader reached the police station in an ambulance to lodge his application.

As per the application, police had attempted to take his life and tortured him as well as party workers near Kitty Hill. Mr Khan alleged that Rana Sanaullah, inspector general of police, DIG, DIG (operation), DPO and some local officers were involved in the incident.

Comments