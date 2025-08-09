Omar Ayub denied bail in May 9 arson, attack cases

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub’s interim bail applications in three high-profile cases related to the May 9 incidents, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the FIR cites attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the arson incident at Shadman Police Station.

As per the court proceedings, Omar Ayub failed to appear for the hearings, and his legal team submitted a request for exemption from personal appearance.

The court not only rejected the exemption plea but also proceeded to dismiss his interim bail requests in all three cases.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.

The ATC Faisalabad verdict, announced in cases registered at the Ghulam Muhammadabad and Civil Lines police stations (Case No. 1277 and Case No. 832), convicted 108 individuals, while 77 others were acquitted.

As per details, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted in these cases.

On the other hand PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term, while Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid, SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also handed a 10-year sentence.

Other convicted PTI leaders include Rai Hassan Nawaz, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz, Mrs. Farrukh Agha, Farkhunda Kokab, Kanwal Shauzab, Mohammad Ahmad Chattha, Chaudhry Asif Ali, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Sardar Azimullah Khan, Mehr Muhammad Javed, and Muhammad Ansar Iqbal.

In the Ghulam Muhammadabad case, 60 out of 67 accused were convicted, while seven were acquitted in the Civil Lines case.

It is worth mentioning here that on July 22 an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in prison and acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case pertaining to arson and vandalism on May 9.