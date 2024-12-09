Omar Ayub secures transit bail from PHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan Monday secured transit bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, Omar Ayub and his counsel appeared before the PHC bench to seek transit remand.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah granted transit bail to Omar Ayub until January 9 and directed him to appear before the relevant court.

Last week, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Raja Basharat following their earlier arrest despite being granted bail by the Peshawar High Court.

Arrested PTI leaders were presented before the court for their demands, however the court ordered to release them.

The court expressed strong displeasure over their detention, questioning, “Why were they arrested when the High Court had already approved their bail?”

On Thursday, the Rawalpindi police arrested Ayub, Basharat and Ahmed Chattha outside Adiala jail after charges were filed against them and other suspects, including the PTI founder in the GHQ attack case.