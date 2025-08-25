ATC sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, others to jail in Rana Sanaullah house attack case

FAISALABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad Monday announced its verdict in the May 9, case involving an attack on the residence of former interior minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.
The court sentenced several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, and Zartaj Gul — to 10 years in prison. Other PTI figures, including Kanwal Shauzab, Ahmad Chattha, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Ansar Iqbal, and Bilal Ejaz, were also handed 10-year sentences.
Additionally, PTI MPAs Ismail Sillah and Shahid Javed were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
However, the court acquitted PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Zain Qureshi due to lack of evidence.
ATC Judge Javed Iqbal announced the reserved verdict. The case, registered at Samanabad Police Station, pertained to the violent protests on May 9, 2023, during which Rana Sanaullah’s house was reportedly attacked.
Out of the 109 accused, 75 were convicted while 34 were acquitted by the ATC.
Among those convicted, 59 individuals received 10-year sentences, and 16 others were sentenced to 3 years in prison.
It is worth mentioning here that on July 22 an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in prison and acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case pertaining to arson and vandalism on May 9.
The court also ordered the acquittal of Hamza Azim and five other accused individuals, clearing them of charges related to the May 9 riots.
The trial court pronounced its reserved verdict in the case related to rioting at Sherpao Bridge on May, 2023 following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest.
Ali Hassan, Afzal Azeem Khalid Qayyum, Riaz Hussain, and former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema are among those jailed for 10 years.
May 9 violence
Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.
The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.
Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.