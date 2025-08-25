ATC sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, others to jail in Rana Sanaullah house attack case

FAISALABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad Monday announced its verdict in the May 9, case involving an attack on the residence of former interior minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

The court sentenced several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, and Zartaj Gul — to 10 years in prison. Other PTI figures, including Kanwal Shauzab, Ahmad Chattha, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Ansar Iqbal, and Bilal Ejaz, were also handed 10-year sentences.

Additionally, PTI MPAs Ismail Sillah and Shahid Javed were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

However, the court acquitted PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Zain Qureshi due to lack of evidence.

ATC Judge Javed Iqbal announced the reserved verdict. The case, registered at Samanabad Police Station, pertained to the violent protests on May 9, 2023, during which Rana Sanaullah’s house was reportedly attacked.

Out of the 109 accused, 75 were convicted while 34 were acquitted by the ATC.

Among those convicted, 59 individuals received 10-year sentences, and 16 others were sentenced to 3 years in prison.

