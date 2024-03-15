Omar Ayub’s interim bail extended in vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan’s interim bail extended in vandalism case, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court heard the bail plea filed by PTI’s Omar Ayub and he appeared before the court with his lawyer.

The court extended the interim bail and adjourned the hearing of the vandalism case till April 16.

Earlier, Omar Ayub Khan on Friday granted transit bail in six cases bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, Omar Ayub along with his counsel Babar Awan appeared before the PHC Abbottabad bench to seek transit remand in six cases registered against the former minister in Mianwali, Faisalabad and Lahore.

The court after initial arguments granted Omar Ayub transit bail in six cases until April 14. He was directed to appear before the concerned courts.

Talking to newsmen after getting transit bail, Omar Ayub claimed 95 ‘fake’ cases have been registered against him under sections of murder, attempt to murder and terrorism.

He demanded the release of all PTI workers including the former prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here Omar Ayub Khan lost the PM election against Shehbaz Sharif, last week. Ayub secured 92 votes while Shehbaz Sharif secured over 200 votes to become the country’s PM again.