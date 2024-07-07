Omar Ayub’s residence raided in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the raid was jointly conducted by Mianwali and Islamabad police however, Omar Ayub was not present at his residence during the raid.

The police personnel entered his house in Sector F-10 and conducted a search operation after Sargodha anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Omar Ayub.

Reacting to the incident, Omar Ayub stated that the federal and provincial governments are attempting to arrest him. He said that the struggle will continue for the party’s rights and until PTI chairman becomes the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party rejected the resignation forwarded by party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan.

The parliamentary body through a resolution rejected NA opposition leader’s resignation as PTI secretary general. The resolution also paid rich tribute to the NA opposition leader for running the party’s affairs during testing times.

The PTI leader on Thursday night, resigned from the party’s post.

Read more: Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

According to details, Omar Ayub, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, stepped down from the party’s position. He also wrote a letter to the party’s founder, Imran Khan, announcing his resignation as PTI Secretary-General

He announced his resignation through a post on X, making it public.

“I am grateful to the founder PTI for accepting the resignation as Secretary General,” he posted. Omar Ayub said that he tendered his resignation on June 22 to the party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that Shibli Faraz conveyed his message to the PTI founder in jail.