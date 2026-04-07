Omer Shahzad claps back at critics on his Makkah video

Omer Shahzad broke his silence on criticism he received in his video with his wife in Makkah. He further noted that there intentions are being misunderstood.

In a statement posted on social media, Shahzad said the video, featured moments from their Umrah trip. It was meant to preserve personal memories rather than provoke controversy.

He further stated, “We’ve seen some of the comments on our Umrah video, and we just want to say this with clarity and respect”.

He explained that the footage was “simply a collection of our memories from Makkah not just our Umrah, but moments we shared during our time there”.

The actor also emphasised the nature of their relationship, adding, “we are husband and wife, and there was nothing inappropriate or wrong in what we shared”.

The video had drawn criticism online, with some social media users and commentary pages questioning whether such content was appropriate given the religious significance of Makkah. Responding to these reactions, Shahzad said certain assumptions being made were “unnecessary and unfair”.

He said, “we’ve also seen certain magazine pages criticising us. The judgment and assumptions being made, are unnecessary and unfair, but we respectfully disagree with the narrative being created”. Calling for restraint in online discourse, Shahzad urged people to focus less on judging others.

He also noted, “If people spent less time judging others and more time focusing on their own lives, they probably wouldn’t have the time to come here and waste it on unnecessary criticism”. He added that those who may not understand the couple’s intentions should refrain from questioning their character.