Omer Shahzad, Shanzay Lodhi reveal how they met each other

Omer Shahzad and Shanzay Lodhi revealed how they met each other before their married.

In the latest episode of Ramadan transmission Shan e Sahoor, the star couple Omer Shahzad and Shanzay Lodhi appeared on the show. The couple, during their interview, revealed how they met each other before their date was fixed.

During the interview, Omer revealed that Shanzay liked a couple of songs, and during their conversation, she requested him to sing those songs to her. Lodhi intervened and noted that we were so awkward during that time, but our conversations continued since then. She also revealed, hum baat krte thea likn bht ziada baat nahi krte thea bht kam baat huti thee hamari aur hum ne shaadi se pehle bhi time itna spend nahi kia”.

Shanzay also noted, “meri mama shuru se bolti thein ke Shanzay Industry ka larka hai dekh lo”. She continued, “Kiyu ke Zahir si baat hai har koi darta hai”. Shahzad intervened and said, “Inki mama ne mere kuch interviews dekhe hue thea”. Lodhi continued further, “unhune poori research ki”. She also said, “Larka tu acha hai, batein itne achi hain.” She said I insisted since then to meet him once, “family bhot achi hai ap dekhein gi kia pata app ka mind set hujai”.

Shahzad, in the end, noted, “ye sab jo batei hum bata rhe h sab aise hi hai. Allah Ta’Allah kiss tareeke se silsila banate hain, dur dur tak ke veham o guman mein bhi na hoon, aap ne socha bhi na hoon aisa kuch hoga us time pe. Mai tu ye kehta hu iss cheez ke bare mai ziada sochna hi nahi chahiye.” He continued, “hum ziada sochte hai ke iss s nhi uss s krne hai tu bas ye Allah pe chorein aur bus niyaat rkhein”.