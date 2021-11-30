Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Web Desk

Omicron COVID variant: Sindh announces fresh curbs

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced new curbs aimed at curtailing the spread of Omicron, a new heavily mutated Covid-19 strain, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the educational activities would continue across the province.

“The National Command and Operations Centre had placed Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar in “category B” — cities with good vaccination progress — while other cities of the province fell under “category C” — cities with low vaccination progress,” read the notification.

In line with the NCOC’s recommendations, new curbs have been imposed which will be applicable from December 1-15:

 

Gatherings:

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are only allowed for vaccinated individuals with the following cap:

Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar — indoor 500 people and outdoor 1,000 people. Other cities, divisions — indoor 300 people and outdoor 1,000 people.

  • Dining:
  • Indoor dining is only allowed for fully vaccinated individuals till 11:59pm. Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar at 70% occupancy.
  • Weddings and related ceremonies:
  • Indoor and outdoor ceremonies are allowed only for fully vaccinated individuals.
  • Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar — indoor 500 individuals and outdoor 1,000 individuals.
  • Other cities, divisions — indoor 300 individuals and outdoor 1,000 individuals.
  • Business timings:
  • Markets and business activities can continue till 10pm.
  • Recreation:
  • Only fully vaccinated individuals can exercise at indoor gyms.
  • Public transport:
  • Public transport can operate with 80% occupancy. Wearing masks is mandatory.
  • Cinemas:
  • Cinemas can entertain fully vaccinated individuals.
  • Education sector:
  • All education institutes will follow 100% attendance
