Omicron COVID variant: Sindh announces fresh curbs

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced new curbs aimed at curtailing the spread of Omicron, a new heavily mutated Covid-19 strain, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the educational activities would continue across the province.

“The National Command and Operations Centre had placed Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar in “category B” — cities with good vaccination progress — while other cities of the province fell under “category C” — cities with low vaccination progress,” read the notification.

In line with the NCOC’s recommendations, new curbs have been imposed which will be applicable from December 1-15:

Gatherings:

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are only allowed for vaccinated individuals with the following cap:

Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar — indoor 500 people and outdoor 1,000 people. Other cities, divisions — indoor 300 people and outdoor 1,000 people.

Dining:

Indoor dining is only allowed for fully vaccinated individuals till 11:59pm. Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar at 70% occupancy.

Weddings and related ceremonies:

Indoor and outdoor ceremonies are allowed only for fully vaccinated individuals.

Karachi, Sukkur, and Sanghar — indoor 500 individuals and outdoor 1,000 individuals.

Other cities, divisions — indoor 300 individuals and outdoor 1,000 individuals.

Business timings:

Markets and business activities can continue till 10pm.

Recreation:

Only fully vaccinated individuals can exercise at indoor gyms.

Public transport:

Public transport can operate with 80% occupancy. Wearing masks is mandatory.

Cinemas:

Cinemas can entertain fully vaccinated individuals.

Education sector:

All education institutes will follow 100% attendance

