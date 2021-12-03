Omicron: SOPs for Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW), Masjid al-Haram not changed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided against making any changes to COVID SOPs currently being enforced for Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) and Masjid al-Haram despite confirmation of an Omicron case in the Kingdom.

According to details, the basic conditions for Umrah, prayers and visits to other places at the holy sites will remain the same for Saudi citizens and foreigners traveling to the Kingdom.

The authorities have however directed to enhance preventive measures aimed at dealing with the concern related to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia has announced to end institutional quarantine for foreign Umrah pilgrims who took two doses of Covid-19 vaccines approved in the Kingdom.

The announcement from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah was carried by local news outlets saying that fully vaccinated pilgrims can now travel directly to the holy city of Makkah and start performing Umrah rites at Masjid al-Haram without the need for institutional quarantine.

“The period of stay in the Kingdom for pilgrims coming from abroad has been increased to 30 days,” the ministry said.

Before the travel ban following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign pilgrims were allowed to stay up to 30 days in Saudi Arabia. When the temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims was lifted and the service resumed on Nov. 1, 2020, foreign pilgrims were allowed a 10-day stay in the Kingdom.

Now all foreign pilgrims aged 18 and above will be granted a permit to enter Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah, in line with the terms and conditions set by the Ministry of Health.

As for the domestic pilgrims, anyone aged 12 and above will be allowed to perform Umrah.

