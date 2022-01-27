Omicron: Smart lockdown imposed in six Rawalpindi localities

RAWALPINDI: The district administration on Thursday imposed a smart lockdown in six localities of Rawalpindi district after the emergence of Omicron cases in the areas, ARY News reported.

According to the District Health Authority, a smart lockdown was imposed in a Street of Shamsabad Town, Street No 3 of Race course, Street 7 and 8 of Muslim Town, Street 11 of Mohallah Raja Sultan, Street 27 Wah Model Town and Street 13 Airport Housing Society.

on the other hand. as many as 12 educational institutions, including schools, were sealed after 99 students and employees were found infected with Covid-19.

According to the health department, nine schools, two colleges and one university were closed. Barani Agriculture Research Institute was sealed after eleven students tested Covid-19 positive.

The colleges closed include Government Associate College for Women Dhoke Mangtal and Government Associate College for Women Jhanda Chichi.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days). However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.

