Omicron Variant BA.2.12: Passengers to undergo screening at airports

KARACHI: After the detection of Omicron Variant BA.2.12, the airport authorities have decided to start special screening of passengers from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, ARY News reported on Friday.

The screening process of the passengers will be commenced from 12:00 midnight at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports.

According to the airport authorities, 10 to 15 passengers of smaller planes will undergo the Omicron variant’s screening during the initial phase.

In the next phase, 15 to 20 passengers will undergo RAT tests for the screening of Omicron Variant BA.2.12.

The special arrangements for the screening of travellers will be continued till the next guidelines from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

Pakistan had reported the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in a statement on May 9.

“NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries,” the health body had said in a Tweet.

The NIH had advised people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.

“We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately,” it added.

