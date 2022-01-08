Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Out of 24 tests conducted on January 06, 07, and 21 diagnosed of Omicron strain of Covid-19, citing Sindh chief minister ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned that Omicron variant of coronavirus rapidly spreading and advised people to observe caution and use sanitizer.

In a statement Sindh chief minister said that people should wear masks while in markets, offices or other public places. “Only caution can keep the people safe from this infection,” CM Shah stressed.

Earlier health officials, said that as many as 5403 Covid tests were conducted in Karachi during the last 24 hours of which 633 patients tested positive, bringing the positivity ratio to 11.72 percent.

Lahore has also witnessed a surge in Covid cases after it reported 353 cases of infection during the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio in Lahore, according to health officials, has reached 6.33 percent after 5591 tests were performed and 353 people tested positive.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus seems to be intensifying as Pakistan reported 1,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the third consecutive day of more than 1,000 infections.

