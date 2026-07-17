Why Omid Scobie suddenly stopped backing Meghan Markle?

The relationship between Meghan Markle and her closest media chronicler, Omid Scobie, is once again drawing fire. A longtime royal expert best known as the co-author of Finding Freedom – a bombshell 2020 biography – Scobie was long considered the unofficial mouthpiece for the Duchess as she adjusted to her life outside the U.K.

Now, a noticeable silence from the reporter has raised questions as to whether his relationship with the Sussexes has changed. The New York Post reports that according to celebrity news insider Rob Shuter on his Naughty But Nice Substack, insider sources say that a professional cooling-off between the pair wasn’t necessarily a mutual decision.

“There is no way Omid walked away,” the insider shared with Shuter. “The Duchess was the heartbeat of his global media profile. If someone ended this relationship, it wasn’t him.”

The insider continued to allege a pattern in how the Duchess cuts ties: Once she no longer has an objective or project requiring their skills, she simply severs connections. A Major Shift in Omid Scobie’s Career The speculation follows a significant shift in Scobie’s professional career.

The journalist has notably stepped back from day-to-day British royal reporting and has pivoted toward television production and writing fiction.

While the move is seen by some as evidence of a chilly reception from the palace, Scobie himself has maintained professional distance from his subjects. In the past, he has asserted that he does not have access to Prince Harry or Meghan Markle’s private telephone numbers and that he doesn’t maintain friendships within the couple’s personal circle.

Rather, Scobie has indicated that his writings are based on a complex web of independent, second-hand sources close to Harry and Meghan.

Regardless of the cause, it appears as though the days of Omid Scobie acting as the principal defender of the Sussex brand have come to an end.