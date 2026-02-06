Once Upon a Farm goes public, Garner’s organic vision gets Wall Street boost

Hollywood bombshell Jennifer Garner’s organic children’s food brand, Once Upon a Farm, just made a big splash on Wall Street.

According to The Independent, the Berkeley, California-based company raised nearly $198 million in its US initial public offering, a significant win for Jennifer Garner and her team. Investors snapped up around 11 million shares, priced at $18 each, right in the middle of the target range the company had set between $17 and $19.

This puts the Once Upon a Farm’s valuation at roughly $724 million, according to its prospectus. For the IPO market, it’s a welcome signal. After a slow patch, 2025 ended on a more upbeat note, and 2026 is already shaping up as a potential breakout year, with a handful of high-profile companies, including Once Upon a Farm, leading the charge.

Jennifer Garner’s involvement in the brand isn’t just a celebrity stamp. She joined the venture in 2017 as a co-founder alongside John Foraker, the former CEO of Annie’s, two years after Once Upon a Farm was launched by Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz.

Garner’s name and influence have helped the company grow from a niche organic startup into a recognizable brand in children’s nutrition.

Once Upon a Farm sells a variety of products for kids of all ages, cold-pressed pouches, frozen meals, oat bars and it has positioned itself squarely in the health-conscious, organic segment that continues to shape American eating habits.

Analysts point out that families are increasingly choosing brands that focus on nutrition and transparency, which has worked in the company’s favor.

There are, of course, caveats. Once Upon a Farm sources a significant portion of its fruit and vegetables from Mexico and South America. Trade barriers or disruptions in those regions could push costs up and even create shortages.

Jennifer Garner and her team are aware of these risks, but the IPO proceeds give them more flexibility to manage supply chains and keep the products flowing.

The offering was managed by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, and Once Upon a Farm will now trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol OFRM.

Garner’s food brand isn’t just riding a trend; it’s growing at a time when consumers are looking for healthier, cleaner options, and the market seems to be noticing.

For Jennifer Garner, this isn’t just another celebrity side hustle Once Upon a Farm is now a publicly traded company, with millions in investor confidence backing her vision for organic kids’ food.