‘One Battle After Another’ Launches With $2.5M in Preview Earnings

Warner Bros.’ fresh film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson, titled One Battle After Another, is reporting around $2.5 million from its preview screenings, with room for growth based on insider reports.

A Deadline report indicates that presale tickets are performing well in urban areas and are still picking up momentum.

This amount is close to the preview earnings of Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous project, Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned $2.6 million on its opening Thursday, leading to a $9.4 million Friday and a $23.2 million weekend total. That release occurred amid the 2023 strikes, limiting cast promotions, and the Martin Scorsese-directed adaptation of a popular book ran for 3 hours and 26 minutes. In contrast, *One Battle After Another* clocks in at a more concise 2 hours and 41 minutes (and it keeps a brisk pace).

The Thursday previews for One Battle After Another, which kicked off at 2 p.m. across 3,200 theaters, fall short of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 DiCaprio-starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which pulled in $5.8 million from 4 p.m. showings. That R-rated film escalated to a $16.7 million Friday and $41 million over the weekend, marking Tarantino’s biggest domestic debut. It benefited from an early August slot, plus the star appeal of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. *Once Upon a Time…* also enjoyed strong ongoing buzz, starting with a high-profile Cannes debut at the beginning of summer.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes for One Battle After Another is currently at 87%, surpassing several DiCaprio favorites like The Revenant (84%), Killers of the Flower Moon (84%), The Wolf of Wall Street (83%), and even Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (70%). Compared to Anderson’s works, it’s far above his 2021 film Licorice Pizza (65%), slightly better than the two-time Oscar-winning There Will Be Blood (86%), but just below Boogie Nights and Magnolia, both at 89%.

One Battle After Another is projected to earn in the lower $20 million bracket domestically, against a production budget of $130 million to $140 million. Its ultimate success will unfold over time. Warner Bros. chose to avoid the major fall festivals following last year’s backlash against Joker: Folie à Deux at Venice. Instead, they started screenings as critics returned from Toronto. A strong opening for One Battle After Another would boost confidence in original cinema releases amid the dominance of streaming.