LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday described the One Constitution Avenue project as the “biggest scam in Pakistan’s history,” stating that individuals from powerful sectors, including politicians, bureaucrats, judges, and bankers, were involved.

Speaking informally to media in Lahore, Naqvi said the matter had remained under discussion for years and reaffirmed his stance that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) acted correctly in the case. He stated that the property was sold and used through illegal means.

“The law is equal for everyone, whether rich or poor,” he said, adding that he would fully support the CDA’s position and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

He further alleged that the scheme involved systematic financial irregularities over more than two decades, claiming that “money was continuously misused while the project was being operated.”

Naqvi said that accountability should go beyond just the building itself and extend to all individuals involved in wrongdoing.

His remarks came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) upheld the Capital Development Authority’s decision to cancel the lease of the iconic One Constitution Avenue skyscraper over multi-billion-rupee defaults.

The project was originally approved nearly two decades ago as a five-star hotel development by BNP Group. However, it was later converted into residential apartments and commercial units instead of its intended purpose.

The case involves appeals filed by M/s BNP (Private) Limited and residents of the building. The IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar announced the decision, upholding regulatory action in the matter.