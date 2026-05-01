ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has begun steps to vacate the One Constitution Avenue building located on Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue, following late-night orders issued to police.

Residents of the One Constitution Avenue building said that some police officials visited the premises and instructed occupants to vacate the building by this evening.

The move comes after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) cancelled the lease of the property.

A private company and apartment owners had challenged the decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), but their petitions were dismissed.

According to officials, the CDA had leased 13 acres of land in 2005 to a company for 99 years to construct a luxury hotel.

Sources said that instead of building a hotel, the company developed and sold luxury apartments on the site. The court’s written verdict has yet to be issued.