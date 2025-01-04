One dies, 15 injured in Karachi Super Highway accident

KARACHI: At least one person died and 15 were injured in a tragic road accident occurred on the Super Highway, Karachi, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

According to initial information from rescue official, five vehicles collided including two cars, a trailer and two buses. Rescue teams are working to shift the injured to nearest hospitals.

Rescue authorities also add that the accident was caused by speeding, leading to one of the buses overturning.

During the year 2024, around 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi. According to Rescue services, as many as 771 citizens lost their lives, while 8,174 others were injured in nearly 9,000 road accidents in Karachi.

In January last year, Karachi reported the deaths of 94 individuals and injuries to 734 in road accidents, in February, 57 deaths and 720 injuries, March, 49 deaths and 521 injuries and April registered 64 deaths and 490 injuries in Karachi.

Furthermore, in May, the port city registered 48 deaths and 464 injuries, while in June the number of deaths was 73 and 649 people were injured.

July also registered 35 Karachiites deaths, while 627 others were injured. In August, 45 deaths and 521 injuries, in September, 70 deaths and 781 injuries and in October 2024, 66 deaths and 980 injuries were reported as per report of the rescue services.

Karachi witnessed 90 deaths in November and injuries to 989 people, while in December-to-date, 80 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi and 700 have been injured.

On average, 25 accidents occurred daily, leading to the death of 2 to 3 people per day, the report highlighted.

In 2023, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi.

According to reports from rescue sources, overspeeding and riding motorbikes without helmets remained the major causes behind the deaths and injuries in road mishaps in the ongoing year of 2023.

This year, more than 1,400 citizens lost their lives in road accidents and over 18,000 were wounded, the report said and added most of them were handicapped.