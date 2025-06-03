web analytics
One dead, dozens injured as quake hits Turkey’s Marmaris

By AFP
ANKARA: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Marmaris area of southwestern Turkey early on Tuesday, killing one teenager and injuring dozens of people, the interior minister said.

A 14-year-old girl died following a panic attack and some 70 people were hurt in the province of Mugla as they rushed to find safety, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

There were no initial reports of buildings destroyed, he said.

The quake struck at 2:17 am (2317 GMT on Monday) some 10 kilometres (six miles) off the coast of Marmaris, the AFAD disaster agency said.

“In Fethiye, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu was taken to the hospital due to a panic attack but, unfortunately, despite all interventions, she passed away,” Yerlikaya said.

