One dead, two injured over dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: A violent altercation in the Shrafi Goth area of Karachi has left one person dead and two others injured, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to local police, the incident occurred near the Landhi future mor area, where a dispute escalated into a stabbing and shooting.

The victim died from stab wounds, while two others sustained injuries from gunfire.

The deceased and injured individuals were promptly shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Earlier this week, five individuals reportedly dead in a violent armed clash between two groups over land dispute in Sukkur’s Bagarji police station limits.

According to police officials, the dispute, rooted in a long-standing land conflict, escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire between the rival groups.

The rescue spokesperson disclosed that the four members of the same group were killed on the spot, three belonged to the same family, while another injured individual succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The police also reported that this is not the first violent encounter between the groups; a previous altercation had already claimed the lives of three people.