Five killed in armed clash over land dispute in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Five individuals has been reportedly dead in a violent armed clash between two groups over land dispute in Sukkur’s Bagarji police station limits, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police officials, the dispute, rooted in a long-standing land conflict, escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire between the rival groups.

The rescue spokesperson disclosed that the four members of the same group were killed on the spot, three belonged to the same family, while another injured individual succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The police also reported that this is not the first violent encounter between the groups; a previous altercation had already claimed the lives of three people.

In this latest incident, one person from the opposing group was also killed during the exchange of fire. Authorities are investigating the ongoing feud.

Earlier, at least five people were killed over a land dispute in Lower Orakzai Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) district.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Nazeer Khan said that the development occurred after rival tribes clashed over a land dispute in Lower Orakzai Tehsil.

DPO Nazeer noted that armed members of the rival tribes took positions on Sunday over a land dispute and traded fire, killing five people, and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and took control over the situation. The bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medico-legal formalities.