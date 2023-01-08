Five killed over land dispute

ORAKZAI: At least five people were killed on Sunday over a land dispute in Lower Orakzai Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) district, ARY News reported, quoting police.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Nazeer Khan said that the development occurred after rival tribes clashed over a land dispute in Lower Orakzai Tehsil.

DPO Nazeer noted that armed members of the rival tribes took positions on Sunday over a land dispute and traded fire, killing five people, and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and took control over the situation. The bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier in June 2022, five people, including four members of a family, were killed in a clash over land dispute in Fatehjang tehsil of Punjab’s Attock district.

The incident happened when two parties clashed over the possession of land that left five people killed, including four of a family. A police spokesperson has said that the deceased persons include father, son, uncle, and nephew.

