Two killed over land dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people were killed on Saturday over a land dispute in the Korangi area of Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to details, the incident took place at Murtaza Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area, wherein two people were killed over a land dispute. The two people were identified as Gulzeb Ali and Muhammad Sharif.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police, in a statement, said a case has been registered while raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

Earlier in the day, a doctor was shot dead by unidentified men near Super Highway Karachi. Police said that the slain man was identified as Doctor Haroon.

According to police, two unidentified armed men in a white car opened fire on a doctor near his clinic in Qasim goth area of Karachi, leaving him dead on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said that the doctor got five bullets which resulted in his death. The dead body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Moreover, an investigation has been launched into the incident and the investigation team is gathering evidence from the incident spot.

