Karachi doctor shot dead in ‘targeted attack’

KARACHI: A doctor was shot dead by unidentified men near Super Highway Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, two unidentified armed men in a white car opened fire on a doctor near his clinic in Qasim goth area of Karachi, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police said that the slain man was identified as Doctor Haroon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said that the doctor got five bullets which resulted in his death. The dead body was shifted to the nearby Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Moreover, an investigation has been launched into the incident and the investigation team is gathering evidence from the incident spot.

Earlier, a doctor had been killed by dacoits allegedly for resisting a robbery while travelling in his car near Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi.

The firing incident took place near Yousaf Goth where the dacoits opened fire on a car, leaving a doctor dead on the spot.

Rescue sources said that the slain man was identified as 45-year-old Zainul Abideen.

Police said that the man was gunned down for resisting the dacoits. They added that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

