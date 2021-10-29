Doctor killed over resisting dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: A doctor has been killed by dacoits allegedly for resisting the robbery while travelling by his car near Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The firing incident took place near Yousaf Goth where the dacoits opened fire on a car, leaving a doctor dead on the spot.

Rescue sources said that the slain man was identified as 45-year-old Zainul Abideen.

Police said that the man was gunned down for resisting the dacoits. They added that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

READ: KARACHI PEANUT-SELLER KILLED FOR RESISTING ROBBERY

Earlier, the street criminals had killed a citizen and injured six others after facing resistance in different robbery incidents that took place in Karachi on September 26.

A citizen had lost his life and five others sustained injuries due to firing resorted to by street criminals over resisting the robbery in different areas of Karachi.

Over resisting the robbers, a citizen had been gunned down by the street criminals in the Sohrab Goth area. Another citizen had been wounded by firing near Banaras Pathan Colony.

The other incidents had been reported in Baldia Muhammad Khan Colony, Sharafi Goth, Safora Goth, Surjani and Paposh in which six Karachiites were wounded by the firing of street criminals.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!