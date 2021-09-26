Resisting robbery: One killed, six injured by street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: In different robbery incidents that took place in Karachi, the street criminals have killed a citizen and injured six others after facing resistance on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A citizen has lost his life and five others sustained injuries due to firing resorted to by street criminals over resisting the robbery in different areas of Karachi.

Over resisting the robbers, a citizen was gunned down by the street criminals in the Sohrab Goth area. Another citizen was wounded by firing near Banaras Pathan Colony.

READ: KARACHI PEANUT-SELLER KILLED FOR RESISTING ROBBERY, POLICE SAY

The other incidents were reported in Baldia Muhammad Khan Colony, Sharafi Goth, Safora Goth, Surjani and Paposh in which six Karachiites were wounded by the firing of street criminals.

Earlier on September 20, a young man had been killed during an armed robbery as he put up resistance while driving his car with his father inside on the University Road of Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The 21-year-old Umer Butt had been killed near Al-Jadeed Super­market in the busy Mosamiyat area.

READ: BODYBUILDER SHOT DEAD FOR RESISTING ROBBERY IN KARACHI

Four robbers riding on two motorbikes were snatching at gunpoint the cash and mobile phone from the victim’s father who sat on the passenger seat of their car. SSP-East Qamar Raza Jiskani had said that Butt reached out for his pistol and right then the robbers opened fire.

We only stopped there to buy fruits when the robbers flanked us and wielded their guns, the father said. My son was killed for resistance right before my eyes, he grieved. I survived the firing, my son couldn’t, the grieving father said.

A case had been registered with the Mobina Town Police Station on the complaint of Sarfaraz Butt, the victim’s father and an eye witness to the gory incident.