Karachi man shot dead infront of his father for resisting robbery

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead during an armed robbery yesterday as he put up resistance while driving his car with his father inside on the University Road of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, ARY News reported Tuesday quoting police.

According to the police, the 21-year-old deceased, Umer Butt was killed near Al-Jadeed Super­market in the busy Mosamiyat area.

Four robbers riding on two motorbikes were snatching at gunpoint the cash and mobile phone from the victim’s father who sat on the passenger seat of their car. SSP-East Qamar Raza Jiskani said that Butt reached out for his pistol and right then the robbers opened fire.

We only stopped there to buy fruits when the robbers flanked us and wielded their guns, the father said. My son was killed for resistance right before my eyes, he grieved.

I survived the firing, my son couldn’t, the grieving father said.

The case has been registered with the Mobina Town Police Station on the complaint of Sarfaraz Butt, victim’s father and an eye witness to the gory incident.

Police raise suspicion over Rs2 mn robbery in Karachi after initial probe

Separately today an incident involving snatching of Rs2 million from a citizen from the Bahadarabad area of Karachi, it turned out to be an alleged drama as video footage obtained by police reeked of drop scene.

According to police, the citizen claimed that Rs2 million was snatched from him near Dhoraji area in Bahadarabad at gunpoint.

However, CCTV footage of the incident revealed the entire situation showing an SUV slowing down near the vehicle of the citizen carrying the money.