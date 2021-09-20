Police raise suspicion over Rs2 mn robbery in Karachi after initial probe

KARACHI: An incident involving snatching of Rs2 million from a citizen in Bahadarabad area of Karachi has turned out to be an alleged drama as video footage obtained by police showed otherwise, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the citizen claimed that Rs2 million was snatched from him near Dhoraji area in Bahadarabad at gunpoint.

However, CCTV footage of the incident revealed the entire situation showing an SUV slowing down near the vehicle of the citizen carrying the money.

A man could be spotted coming out of the SUV and moving towards the vehicle and later after spending multiple seconds return to his vehicle.

The video apparently shows that the suspect neither took out a weapon nor face resistance during the bid. “There is no evidence of snatching on gunpoint after examining the CCTV footage,” the police said while sharing the details of the incident that occurred on Monday evening.

Similar incidents have happened in the city previously with police solving the case of ‘one of the biggest robberies of the year’ involving theft of three kilograms of gold after it arrested the jeweler who confessed to having committed the act to pay off his debts.

A gold shop was looted in the Clifton Teen Talwar neighbourhood, where the jeweler claimed that robbers used cutters to enter the shop and took away 10 to 12 kilograms of gold.

The police thoroughly investigated the matter and found suspicious activities of the shop owner, hours before the incident, where he could be seen disconnecting CCTV cameras and taking off the cloth from the gold items.

After thoroughly investigating the complainant, Asif, it emerged that he was the main suspect involved in the entire episode.