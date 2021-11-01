One dies of dengue fever, 46 more cases surface in Islamabad

SLAMABAD: Another patient of dengue hemorrhagic fever died in Islamabad during the previous 24 hours, ARY News reported.

As many as 46 more patients of the mosquito-borne disease surfaced during this period, taking the capital’s tally of cases this season to 3,643.

Of the new cases, 12 were reported from rural areas while 34 from urban areas.

Health officials said the number of people succumbing to the viral disease in Islamabad this season has risen to 14 after one more patient died in the previous 24 hours.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

