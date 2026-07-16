Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson was among the thousands of England supporters cheering on the Three Lions during their high-stakes World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

The singer was spotted in the stands wearing England’s red away jersey as he passionately backed his team throughout the match.

He was joined by girlfriend Zara McDermott, who also sported a matching England shirt, while another companion completed the patriotic look with an England hat and a St George’s Cross flag.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was electric as the semi-final got off to a fiery start, with both sides battling intensely from the opening minutes. Tomlinson, known for his unwavering support of England, appeared fully invested in the match as he watched the drama unfold from the stands.

The singer’s dedication to the national team has been evident throughout the tournament. During a recent concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tomlinson paused his performance to check England’s score against Mexico, even keeping his phone on stage so he could follow the action while entertaining fans.

Despite his support, the evening ended in heartbreak for Tomlinson and England fans as Lautaro Martínez struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 2-1 victory for Argentina and book their place in the World Cup final.