One Direction stars set for a reunion after Liam Payne's death

Two members of the British pop-rock band One Direction, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, are reportedly set to reunite on screen for a new Netflix documentary.

As reported by the foreign media, British heartthrobs Zayn Malik, 32, and Louis Tomlinson, 33, former One Direction stars, are coming together for a new road trip docuseries by Netflix.

According to the details, the duo has struck a multi-million pound deal with the streaming giant for a road show which will see them travel across the U.S., while they are also expected to discuss their memories of the boyband, which went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, as well as of their late bandmate, Liam Payne, who died last October.

“This will be an absolutely huge show for Netflix and is guaranteed to whip 1D’s global army of fans into a frenzy,” a source close to the production told the outlet. “And it’s likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group has already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago.”

The report also suggests that Malik and Tomlinson have already begun filming for the show, and it is expected to arrive on the OTT platform next year.

Notably, One Direction, which was formed on singing reality show ‘The X Factor’ in 2010, featured Malik, Tomlinson and Payne, alongside Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

Malik had departed the group in 2015, before it went on an indefinite hiatus the following year.