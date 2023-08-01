One footballer killed, 10 injured in Gwadar road accident

GWADAR: One footballer killed and 10 injured as the vehicle carrying a football team meet an accident near Pasni Zeropoint Gwadar, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the rescue team sources, the vehicle was carrying Turbat football team players. The accident happened when the team was going to Pasni to play David football cup and resulted in the killing of one footballer while 10 others sustained injuries.

Earlier, Pakistan’s street football team outclassed the United Nations Pakistan representatives’ team by 5-0 ahead of their participation in the Norway Cup.

The Pakistan Street Child Football team, who were undergoing a final training camp at the Islamabad Sports Complex to participate in this year’s Norway Cup — the largest international football tournament for players between 10 and 19 years old – played a friendly match to bolster their preparations for the event.

The national team dominated the friendly match and thumped the UN representative XI by a massive 5-0 margin and gathered massive praise from foreign ambassadors.

Last year, Pakistan finished second in the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar after impressive performances.

They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost the final against Egypt on penalties (4-3).

Pakistan’s forward Tufail Shinwari, who scored 13 goals, was adjudged the best player of the tournament. The 16-year-old hit back-to-back hat-tricks against Bosnia and Qatar before his side entered the knock-out stage.