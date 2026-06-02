One Hair Away: DNA Sample May Crack Nancy Guthrie Disappearance

Five months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home, federal investigators may be closing in on a suspect — and the answer could be hidden in a single strand of hair.

The mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, and reported missing February 1. Since then, the case has gripped the nation, fueled by chilling doorbell camera footage, a $1 million family reward, and a trail of forensic clues that have yet to produce an arrest.

The DNA Development That Changed Everything

The FBI is now analyzing DNA data extracted from a hair sample recovered inside Nancy’s Catalina Foothills home. Sources confirm this is the first strong biological lead in months. Early reports indicate the sample contains mixed DNA profiles, meaning more than one individual could be linked to the scene.

Federal labs at Quantico are using next-generation sequencing to isolate usable genetic markers, even from degraded material. If the DNA matches a profile in CODIS, investigators could identify a suspect quickly. If not, forensic genealogy — the same technology that has solved dozens of cold cases — may be deployed.

“This is a high priority for the FBI,” former supervisory agent Lance Leising told CBS News. “A strand of hair near the victim’s last known location, such as in her bed, would be a major priority”.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed a third independent DNA sample — not belonging to Nancy, her family, or known friends — was found during the most recent sweep. “We believe that we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect,” he said.

The ‘Porch Guy’ and Hidden Clues

The most public piece of evidence remains the February 10 FBI-released doorbell video. It shows a masked intruder in a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack, gloves, and what appears to be a holstered gun, tampering with Nancy’s camera around the time she vanished.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer says the footage holds more than the public sees. Enhanced frames reveal a watch, right-handedness, and “clear evidence of a handheld radio”. She believes the “Porch Guy” didn’t act alone, citing two open back doors and evidence he may have looked toward an accomplice.

Coffindaffer has publicly criticized the FBI for not releasing enhanced, colorized images: “The first thing I did when I had an image like this is, I sent it to Quantico… They work magic. So why not give us colored images?” She also noted, “the dude looks Spanish,” urging bilingual billboards.

Where the Case Stands Now

Timeline: Nancy was last seen Jan. 31, 2026. She was reported missing Feb. 1 after failing to appear for an online church service. Bloodstains confirmed to be hers were found at the scene.

Suspect Profile: Male, 5’9”–5’10”, average build, masked, armed, carrying a 25-liter black backpack.

Ransom Notes: Multiple notes demanding cryptocurrency appeared, with deadlines that passed in February. No payment has been confirmed.

Tips & Reward: The FBI has received 13,000+ tips and raised the reward to $100,000. Savannah Guthrie’s family also offers $1 million.

Family Status: All siblings and spouses have been “cleared as possible suspects” and are “victims plain and simple,” per Sheriff Nanos.