ONE Homes partner with UAE’s Ayana Holding for $40 Million Islamabad Resort Development

Leading real estate developers ONE Homes have signed a strategic partnership agreement with UAE based Ayana Holdings for a first of it’s kind $30 Million Resort-Living development in Islamabad.

The group recently acquired 100,000 square feet of prime land in the twin cities bordering a 2500 acre national forest and within minutes of a PGA Standard golf course, where they will be developing Pakistan’s first Resort-Living development tailor made for overseas Pakistanis.

ONE Homes, known for leveraging their global network to bring world leading companies to Pakistan, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Ayana Holdings at the groups head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ayana Holdings is a leading and diversified real estate group headquartered out of Dubai. The group within their businesses both develop and operate real estate and are known for their robust financial, operational and strategic experience with a proven track record of navigating diverse and complex economies.

Commenting on the collaboration Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer at ONE Homes said, “We’re very excited to partner with a highly experienced and innovative group in Ayana Holdings. At ONE Homes our vision is to create the highest level of lifestyle developments in Pakistan with a core goal of improving our clients lifestyles. This collaboration with Ayana will allow us to leverage on their global expertise to bring world leading technology and concepts to our landmark development in Islamabad”

ONE Homes is part of the ONE Group, a sister company to Dubai’s leading real estate company ONE Investments and UK’s ONE Capital. The ONE Group has been involved with some of the most high profile developments across the United Kingdom, Dubai and Pakistan. They currently have four mega projects in Pakistan with Gross Development Value exceeding $200 Million USD including Diyar Homes and the highly celebrated ONE Canal Road Lahore which are being developed under partnership.

Chairman Ayana Holdings, Abdullah Bin Lahej added, “Pakistan is a rich and diverse nation with which the UAE shares historic relationships. We are honoured to collaborate with ONE Homes on this first of a kind development and look forward to contributing to creating a first of its kind project for the people of Islamabad”.

CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holdings, Hamid Kerayechian said, “We have been looking at Pakistan for some time now, the market has always been on our radar but we had been waiting for the right opportunity. Working with a visionary and reputable international developer of the calibre of ONE Homes is what we needed to take this first step. This project in Islamabad is very exciting and we will certainly be utilising our global expertise as strategic partners to ensure we deliver a world class scheme similar to what we would develop here in Dubai, in Istanbul or anywhere else in the world”.

In closing remarks Aqib added, “A Resort-Living development is a project where we combine the lifestyle of a resort with residential living. Amenities would match a five star hotel and typically include a full lobby, theatres, restaurants & cafes, 24 hour concierge services, state of the art fitness facilities and dedicated children’s entertainment zones blended with traditional residential living, in effect delivering overseas Pakistanis with the best of both worlds. To deliver these cutting edge concepts we have to leverage on our global network and partner with companies that have experience in delivering projects of this level on the international stage”.

Notable projects Ayana Holdings have been involved with include Mandarin Oriental, Istanbul, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Nuraxi Resort, Sardinia Italy and Nautilus Resort, Maldives.

