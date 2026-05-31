One killed, five injured in DHA Karachi road collision

A fatal road accident in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area claimed one life and left five others injured on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Khayaban-e-Badr in Defence Phase VI when two speeding vehicles collided.

The impact of the crash resulted in the death of one individual, while five others sustained injuries, including three women.

Emergency response teams arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and began rescue operations. The deceased and injured victims were subsequently shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment and further procedures.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of those involved, while the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Traffic accidents involving excessive speed continue to be a major concern in Karachi, prompting repeated calls for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations.