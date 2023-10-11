One killed, four injured in Karachi building collapse

KARACHI: One labourer was killed while four others were injured after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a ground plus three-storey building in Shah Faisal Colony collapsed on Wednesday evening with reports that several labourers were buried under the debris.

After being informed, rescue teams reached the spot and carried out rescue and relief activities. The injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Last year, a seven-storey building had collapsed in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, days after the structure got damaged following rainfall in the city.

The seven-storey structure was built on 40 square-yard land and got titled after rainfall in the city. “The building was vacated timely prior to its collapse, avoiding any loss of life,” the additional inspector general of police (AIG) Karachi said.