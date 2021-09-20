One killed in gun attack on car in Karachi

KARACHI: A 21-year-old man was killed in a gun attack on a car in Karachi near Met Department round-about at University Road on Monday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the slain man was identified as 21-year-old Umair Butt who stopped to purchase fruits near Met Department round-about. Police claimed that two armed men opened fire on Umair Butt’s car over resisting the dacoity, leaving him dead on the spot.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East told the media that two more persons were also present alongside the slain man in the car as per the statement of the eyewitnesses.

Four armed men on two motorcycles tried to snatch the valuables from Umair Butt. After facing resistance from Butt, they opened fire when an elderly citizen was sitting inside the car.

The police officer said that officials have reached the hospital to record the statement of the elderly man. He added that the statement of the eyewitness will further clarify the incident.

In other incidents of firing, a person sustained wounds by a gun attack near Landhi’s Chawal Go-down, whereas, another man was left injured in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Maymar.