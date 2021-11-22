Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

One killed in rollover crash on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

test

KARACHI: A motorcyclist was killed while another got wounded in a horrific accident on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal early Monday morning.

Rescue sources relayed that the accident occurred near Drigh Road. A speeding car went out of the driver’s control and rolled multiple times before crossing over to the other side of the thoroughfare and hitting motorcyclists.

Also Read: Three motorcyclists crushed to death by speeding bus in Karachi

They said a motorcyclist died on the spot while another got wounded.

On getting information, a police team reached the site of the crash and took the driver of the car into custody.

Also Read: Speeding trailer crushes teenage girl to death in Karachi

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.