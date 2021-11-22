One killed in rollover crash on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: A motorcyclist was killed while another got wounded in a horrific accident on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal early Monday morning.

Rescue sources relayed that the accident occurred near Drigh Road. A speeding car went out of the driver’s control and rolled multiple times before crossing over to the other side of the thoroughfare and hitting motorcyclists.

Also Read: Three motorcyclists crushed to death by speeding bus in Karachi

They said a motorcyclist died on the spot while another got wounded.

On getting information, a police team reached the site of the crash and took the driver of the car into custody.

Also Read: Speeding trailer crushes teenage girl to death in Karachi

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!