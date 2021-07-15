One killed as police foil bank heist in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday foiled a bank robbery attempt in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported.

As per details, four robbers entered a private bank and made the staff hostage at the gunpoint and started collecting the cash. The bank staff by pressing the alarm informed the police about the emergency.

The police team lead by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Shahjahan Khan reached the spot. Amid the exchange of fire, a robber was shot dead, while three others fled the scene.

The SSP said the robbers entered the bank and snatched arms from the security guard deputed inside the bank, but the timely action foiled the robbery.

He further said the search for other culprits was underway.

Read more: SECURITY GUARDS FOIL BANK ROBBERY ATTEMPT IN KARACHI

Earlier, private security guards posted at a branch of a bank in Karachi’s SITE area stole five million rupees from its cash vault in the night.

According to police, at least two security guards along with some of their accomplices had broken into the bank late night and stole at least Rs 5.1 million from its cash vault.

The bank manager, in his statement, had told the law enforcement agency that he was informed about the incident by one of his colleagues earlier in the morning upon which he reached the bank and checked the locker, which was found empty.

The bank manager, in his statement, had told the law enforcement agency that he was informed about the incident by one of his colleagues earlier in the morning upon which he reached the bank and checked the locker, which was found empty.