Karachi, Pakistan: In the bustling streets of Karachi, where injured and abandoned animals are often ignored, one man has dedicated his life to changing their fate with his one man ambulance.

Syed Faisal, founder of One Man Ambulance, voluntarily rescues injured stray animals, provides them with first aid, and feeds hungry animals across the city.

Founded in 2015, One Man Ambulance began as a personal mission to help animals in distress. Over the years, it has evolved into a unique community service operating throughout Karachi, offering emergency rescue, veterinary assistance, and food for stray animals.

Working mostly alone, Faisal has become widely known as Karachi’s “One-Man Ambulance.” Equipped with a specially modified motorcycle carrying a metal rescue cage and a medical kit, he responds to emergency calls involving injured dogs, cats, donkeys, birds, and other stray animals. He provides immediate first aid, transports animals to shelters or veterinary clinics when necessary, and ensures they receive proper care.

Faisal often travels long distances to reach animals in need. From emergency treatment to transportation, he personally manages every stage of the rescue process.

“I was inspired by repeatedly seeing injured animals lying on the roads while people simply walked past them,” Faisal said. “My mission is to rescue them, provide treatment, and make sure hungry animals receive food so they don’t have to suffer.”

In addition to rescue work, Faisal distributes food and water to stray animals across Karachi, especially during extreme heat when many struggle to survive.

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Several veterinary doctors in Karachi support his mission by offering a 50% discount on medical treatment for animals rescued by One Man Ambulance, helping reduce the financial burden of emergency care.

Faisal urges citizens to contact him whenever they encounter an injured or abandoned animal so timely rescue can be provided.

His initiative is believed to be Pakistan’s first “One-Man Animal Ambulance,” demonstrating that compassion extends beyond helping people.

Through a single motorcycle transformed into a mobile animal ambulance, Faisal continues to save countless lives and inspire others to care for the city’s voiceless creatures.

For many of Karachi’s stray animals, the sound of Faisal’s motorcycle doesn’t just signal help—it represents hope.