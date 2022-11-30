Two killed, 20 injured in suicide attack on police truck in Quetta

QUETTA: At least two people, including a policeman, died while 20 others sustained injuries in a suicide attack near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, police said.

DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Maisar told media that at least 20 people sustained injuries in the attack, including 16 policemen and four civilians.

A total of three vehicles were hit in the blast including the police truck, he said, adding that 25 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack.

He said that the blast targeted a police team preparing to escort polio vaccinators in the city for an ongoing vaccination drive.

Soon after the incident, Levies and FC personnel rushed to the site and moved the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta. Law enforcement agencies have also cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in a statement, condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the causalities. The chief minister also sought a report on the attack from the provincial police chief. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He also instructed authorities to provide the injured persons best treatment facilities. CM Bizenjo also directed authorities concerned to tighten security in the provincial capital.

