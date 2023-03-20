One more Turkiye airline to operate flights in Pakistan

One more Turkiye airline, SunExpress, has been granted permission by the aviation authorities to start flight operations in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal government has approved the flight operations of Turkiye’s SunExpress airline in Pakistan. The SunExpress airline will operate flights between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet approved the summary via circulation to grant permission to the new airline for flight operations on the Pakistan-Turkiye route.

Sources added that the Turkiye government requested the Pakistani government to allow SunExpress – a Turkish-German airline based in Antalya – for operating flights on the route.

Two Pakistani airlines, state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Airblue are also operating flights on the same route.

Moreover, Turkish Airlines and Pegasus airline are the nominated airlines from Turkiye for flight operations.

In February 2020, Turkish private airline company Pegasus had announced plans to launch flights to Pakistan from March 28.

The air transport department of CAA has issued an official travel notification to Turkish airline Pegasus for flight operation. The Turkish carrier operates flights between Karachi and Istanbul four times a week. The move comes following the Turkish President Erdogan’s successful visit to Pakistan.

