One officer martyred, 10 injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: One officer from law enforcement embraces martyrdom and 10 individuals sustain injuries in an explosion near a security forces vehicle on Warsak Road, Peshawar, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to the details, an explosion occurred near a security forces vehicle on Warsak Road in Peshawar, resulting in the martyrdom of one officer, while 10 other individuals got injured.

As per police officials, the initial reports suggested that the said the blast was a ‘landmine’ in which seven officers and three civilians were injured.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, and the injured from the explosion have been transported to the hospital for quick medical assistance.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Warsak – Muhammad Arshad Khan – stated that preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by explosive materials. Further investigation into the explosion is ongoing.