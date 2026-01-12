One Piece Season 2 trailer brings Nico Robin and Grand Line to life

Netflix has dropped a fresh trailer for One Piece Season 2, giving viewers a closer look at Nico Robin, Baroque Works, and other key characters. After a successful first season, the live-action adaptation is gearing up to dive even deeper into Eiichiro Oda’s iconic world.

One Piece Season 2 will officially premiere on Netflix on March 10th. The season will run for eight episodes and cover some of the early adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hats.

Fans can expect to see the crew navigating Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. The One Piece Season 2 also introduces Baroque Works, the first major villain group that Luffy and his friends must face as they venture further into the Grand Line.

The new trailer gives fans a taste of what’s to come. Lera Abova takes on the role of the enigmatic Miss All Sunday, while Charithra Chandran plays Miss Wednesday.

Other Baroque Works members making appearances include David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

The trailer teases exciting action sequences and sets the stage for the Alabasta Saga, which will start forming in One Piece Season 2 and continue into the upcoming third season.

While fans are enjoying the build-up to the second season, Netflix has already confirmed that One Piece Season 3 is in production. This next season will conclude the Alabasta Saga and introduce more Baroque Works villains, including Mr. 0, played by Joe Manganiello.

Returning cast members like Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefertari Cobra) will also have expanded roles.

The third season is also set to bring in exciting new characters such as Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger.

But for now, all eyes are on One Piece Season 2, which promises to deliver thrilling adventures, intense battles, and deeper glimpses into the Straw Hats’ journey through the Grand Line.