One Piece season 3 casting news: Straw Hats face new deadly foes

Netflix is gearing up to return to the Grand Line with One Piece Season 3, and fans are buzzing over the cast revealed for the villains set to shake up the Alabasta Arc. The Straw Hats’ live-action adventures are picking up where they left off, and while Crocodile will make his debut, it’s his crew that’s stealing the spotlight this time.

The streaming service has already confirmed some of the most dangerous members of Baroque Works. Mr. 1 and Miss Doublefinger, who face off against Zoro and Nami in the manga’s climactic battles, now have their actors. Mr. 1 will be played by Awdo Awdo, a newcomer making a big splash with one of his first major roles.

Doublefinger comes to life through Daisy Head, known for projects like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Sandman. While neither has been shown in costume yet, fans are expecting faithful adaptations of these iconic villains.

But the surprises don’t end there. Season three also introduces several major players to the live-action Grand Line. Cole Escola is stepping into the flamboyant shoes of Bon Clay, Sendhil Ramamurthy will portray Nefartari Cobra, and Xolo Mariduena has been cast as Luffy’s fiery older brother, Portgas D. Ace.

Each of these roles adds new energy to the story, and the anticipation for their on-screen battles is already high.

Of course, One Piece Season 3 still has a few villains left to be cast, so speculation runs wild online. Fans are dissecting every casting rumor, debating how closely the live-action version will mirror the manga’s epic showdowns. With the Alabasta Arc bringing desert battles, political intrigue, and iconic duels, expectations are sky-high.

While Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed a fourth season yet, the source material gives plenty of room for the Straw Hats to sail on. After the desert island of Alabasta, the story continues with the Sky Island arc and beyond.

With over eleven hundred episodes in the anime, fans are left wondering how far the live-action adaptation will go and whether future seasons will cover the legendary battles that defined Luffy’s journey.

Eiichiro Oda is still steering the manga toward its final saga, and while the Grand Line’s end remains unknown, it’s safe to say One Piece Season 3 will be packed with high-stakes action, dramatic showdowns, and plenty of the charm that’s made the series a worldwide phenomenon.