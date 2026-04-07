One Piece Season 3 trailer teases Battle of Alabasta arc

The spotlight is back on One Piece, and this time it’s all about what comes next. The newly released teaser makes one thing clear — One Piece Season 3 is heading straight into one of the story’s biggest arcs, “The Battle of Alabasta”.

One Piece Season 3 has been officially subtitled The Battle of Alabasta, and the teaser leans heavily into that setting. A desert backdrop, a stark logo, and just enough detail to get fans talking — it’s not a long preview, but it does the job. The message is obvious: One Piece Season 3 will bring the Alabasta Arc into live-action, and that’s no small step.

For those following closely, the transition feels natural. Season 2 wrapped up around the Drum Island storyline, introducing Tony Tony Chopper and hinting at deeper ties between Luffy and Gol D. Roger.

That arc always served as a bridge, and now One Piece Season 3 is picking up right where things start to scale up.

And scale up it will. The Alabasta Arc isn’t just another stop, it’s one of the longest and most defining parts of the saga. One Piece Season 3 is expected to follow Luffy and his crew as they head into the desert kingdom, with Princess Vivi trying to prevent a full-blown civil war. Standing in their way is Baroque Works and its leader, Crocodile, a villain fans have been waiting to see in live-action.

There’s more. One Piece Season 3 will introduce key characters like Portgas D. Ace and Bon Clay, both of whom play major roles going forward. Their arrival signals that the story isn’t slowing down — if anything, it’s just getting started.

Netflix seems fully committed here. Filming for One Piece Season 3 began back in late 2025 and is still ongoing, which suggests the platform wants to keep the momentum going. After the strong reception of season 2, that confidence isn’t surprising.

The teaser ends with a 2027 release window. It’s a bit of a wait, sure, but judging by what’s being set up, One Piece Season 3 might be the show’s most ambitious chapter yet.