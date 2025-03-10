One-Punch Man season 3 teaser sparks debate among fans

After a long wait, One-Punch Man Season 3 teaser has finally been revealed, bringing both excitement and concern among fans.

J.C. Staff, the studio behind the One-Punch Man’s second season, has confirmed the release date along with a new promotional video.

While this should be good news for those eagerly awaiting the return of Saitama and his epic battles, some fans are worried about whether the animation will live up to expectations.

The first season of One-Punch Man, produced by Madhouse, was widely praised for its stunning animation and dynamic action sequences.

However, when the anime shifted to J.C. Staff for its second season, the quality noticeably dropped, leaving many fans disappointed.

Now, with One-Punch Man season 3 officially set to release in October, longtime followers of the series are wondering if J.C. Staff has learned from past mistakes.

Although the latest promotional video showcases character designs and hints at the story’s focus on the S-Class Heroes, it doesn’t provide a clear look at the actual animation.

The One-Punch Man season 3 teaser, mainly composed of stills, was created by a single animator, Kazunori Ozawa, which has only fueled concerns about the production timeline.

Many believe that the promotional material should have been released earlier to allow the studio to build more anticipation with a proper trailer instead of rushing announcements.

With competition from new anime hits like Solo Leveling, One-Punch Man season 3 needs to deliver a visually impressive experience.

Fans have already waited six years, and many agree that another delay would be acceptable if it ensures a high-quality adaptation of the Monster Association arc. J.C. Staff is expected to reveal more at AnimeJapan 2025, which could be the studio’s best chance to prove that One-Punch Man still holds a place among the best shōnen anime.