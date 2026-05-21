One UI 9.0 brings Android 17 Continue On feature to Galaxy devices

One UI 9.0 is built on Android 17, which introduces several new features for Android devices. One of these features is called “Continue On,” an enhancement to the existing “Continue On Other Devices” feature already available on Galaxy devices.

“Continue On,” a new feature that will be available on devices running Android 17, was recently showcased at the Google I/O developer conference. This feature enhances cross-device productivity by allowing users to continue their app activities across devices. For instance, if you’re browsing a webpage on a Galaxy phone using Chrome, an icon will appear in the taskbar of a Galaxy Tab, and tapping it will open the same webpage on the tablet.

Similarly, if you are editing or viewing a document in Google Docs on your phone and then switch to your tablet, the Google Docs app icon will appear in the phone’s multitasking screen or dock, allowing you to access the same document on your phone.

Both devices must be signed into the same Google account and connected to the internet for this feature to function. Google has indicated that, for now, this feature will only work on Android phones and tablets.

However, it’s anticipated that it will also be compatible with ChromeOS laptops and Google Books in the future. This feature was leaked several times last year and may also enable users to share and sync media files and notifications down the line.

On Galaxy devices, a similar feature already exists, but only works with Samsung apps like Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes. It also permits you to copy files, images, text, and videos from one device and paste them on another device.

Moreover, it syncs Wi-Fi networks across Galaxy devices and allows you to scan documents with the camera on one device and use them on another.

Galaxy Book laptops include a feature that allows you to pick up app activities where you left off. This feature is part of Microsoft’s Windows Phone Link service on Windows 11 devices and currently supports Spotify and certain Microsoft apps.