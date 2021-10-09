One week on, Sukkur police clueless about stolen British-era bell

SUKKUR: Police have not yet found a clue to a British-era bell that was allegedly stolen from the Sukkur Municipal Corporation building last week, ARY News reported.

The police arrested eight persons, including six Municipal Corporation employees, for their alleged involvement in the theft of the 165-year-old metal bell, but have been unable to trace it.

Weighing almost 200 kilogrammes, the antique bell was manufactured in 1856, according to officials.

It was dismounted from its position before reconstruction of the building in Mohammad Jauhar Park two years back and had not been re-fixed yet.

A first information report (FIR) of the theft was lodged at the C-section police station.

